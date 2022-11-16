Regal ride: Golden Chariot is ready to roll in new avatar

November 16, 2022 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

With its chic rooms, a multi cuisine kitchen and a fully stocked bar, one of India’s five luxury trains, Karnataka’s Golden Chariot, seems not very different from most star hotels.

With a total of 14 carriages, out of which 12 are named after the royal dynasties which ruled over Karnataka like Hoysala and Vijayanagara, the interiors of the train provide a royal feel to the passengers who will board it.

Ahead of the train’s first trip after a hiatus of over a year, The Hindu took a peek into the train stationed at Yeshwantpur Railway station.

The Golden Chariot luxury train, operated by the Indian Railways subsidiary IRCTC and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (KSTDC), is all set to resume its operations.

The Golden Chariot consists of thematically designed coaches including passenger coaches, with each cabin fully equipped with modern amenities like wi-fi environment, TVs and attached baths, a gym, spa, two restaurants, and a bar.

A gym aboard the Golden Chariot, South India’s first luxury train.

The luxury Golden Chariot train offers passengers the experience of major and offbeat tourism destinations of South India. A view of the spa and massage room on the train.

The Golden Chariot luxury train has two restaurants and a bar, offering multicuisine menu.