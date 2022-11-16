  1. EPaper
Regal ride: Golden Chariot is ready to roll in new avatar

November 16, 2022 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

With its chic rooms, a multi cuisine kitchen and a fully stocked bar, one of India’s five luxury trains, Karnataka’s Golden Chariot, seems not very different from most star hotels.

With a total of 14 carriages, out of which 12 are named after the royal dynasties which ruled over Karnataka like Hoysala and Vijayanagara, the interiors of the train provide a royal feel to the passengers who will board it.

Ahead of the train’s first trip after a hiatus of over a year, The Hindu took a peek into the train stationed at Yeshwantpur Railway station.

Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The Golden Chariot luxury train, operated by the Indian Railways subsidiary IRCTC and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (KSTDC), is all set to resume its operations.

Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The Golden Chariot consists of thematically designed coaches including passenger coaches, with each cabin fully equipped with modern amenities like wi-fi environment, TVs and attached baths, a gym, spa, two restaurants, and a bar.

Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

A gym aboard the Golden Chariot, South India’s first luxury train.

Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The luxury Golden Chariot train offers passengers the experience of major and offbeat tourism destinations of South India. A view of the spa and massage room on the train.

Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The Golden Chariot luxury train has two restaurants and a bar, offering multicuisine menu.

Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Lounge area on the Golden Chariot. All journeys will start and end in Bengaluru, covering many iconic places in Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Tamil Nadu.

Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

