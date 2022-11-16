Refurbished Golden Chariot ready to roll 

November 16, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

With its chic rooms, a multi-cuisine kitchen, and a fully stocked bar, one of India’s five luxury trains, Karnataka’s Golden Chariot, seems not very different from most star hotels.

With a total of 14 carriages, out of which 12 are named after the royal dynasties, which ruled over Karnataka, like Hoysala and Vijayanagara, the interiors of the train provide a royal feel to the passengers who will board it. Ahead of the train’s first trip after a hiatus of over a year, The Hindu took a peek into the train stationed at Yeshwantpur railway station.

The first tour of the refurbished train will be flagged off on November 20 at 8.30 a.m.

Four cabins

Inside every compartment are four cabins which provide double, twin and triple bed options for the travellers. Inside the Shathavahana cabin is also a physical disability-friendly room where everything, including the washrooms, have been designed in a way to make travel easier for them.

After the IRCTC took over the management of the train, even though there have not been any major changes, the smaller refurbishments have enhanced the visual appeal of the train. “This train is already 15 years old. A train can run in a good condition for a maximum of 25 years. As we do not have much time left, we have not invested a lot, but we have made some changes to make it more luxurious”, said Mohammed Mohsin, Deputy General Manager, IRCTC, rolling stocks.

What is new

The previously carpeted flooring inside cabins and restaurants have all been converted into wooden flooring now. The upholstery, curtains and linens have been upgraded to better quality ones, and artistic wallpapers have been plastered behind headboards in every cabin. The IRCTC has also hung new artwork across the train, bringing in cultural elements which are exclusive to Karnataka, like the Yakshagana. As every compartment is named after a dynasty, artworks corresponding to that dynasty have also been displayed inside.

Multi cuisine restaurants

The onboard service will be provided by Sarovar Hotels Private Limited. The two restaurants, Ruchi and Nalapaka, while serving local cuisines, will also provide continental food options. The bar Madira is also stocked with both international and national brand liquor. The chefs are also specialists in South Indian cuisine.

Speaking about the food and liquor, Debashish Chandra, on board manager, said, “The menu changes every day depending upon the region we will reach that day. For example, when we go to Mysuru, we will serve Mysuru pak, when we reach Chettinad regions, we will serve special chicken and fish curries, when we pass Hospet, we will serve jolada rotti and other North Karnataka items. The bar is also fully open all the time and passengers can enjoy a drink whenever they want. There is no extra charge for food. All Indian liquors are house borne while passengers have to pay for foreign liquor.”