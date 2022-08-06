Refund full fee of students who cancel admission before Oct 31: UGC to higher education institutions

The UGC has also instructed all higher educational institutions to adjust/carry forward the ‘mess charges and hostel fees’ for all students during the Covid-19 pandemic period. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

August 06, 2022 13:21 IST

On cancellation or withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, fee collected should be refunded after deducting not more than ₹1000 as processing fee

To alleviate financial hardships faced by parents and students, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has ordered all higher educational institutions to refund the entire fee collected if an admission is cancelled before October 31 of the academic year.

On July 12, 2022, UGC had asked higher education institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of the CBSE class XII results, so as to provide sufficient time for all students for admission.

Entrance exams delayed

Furthermore, several entrance examinations including Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Joint Entrance Examination (Main), JEE Advanced and others have been delayed, because of which admissions may continue up to October, 2022.

In the academic year of 2021-22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UGC had stipulated the provision for refund of fees on account of all cancellations of admissions or migration of students.

This year, too, it has been made clear to the institutions that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded on account of cancellations or migrations up to October 31. Thereafter, on cancellation or withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than ₹1000 as a processing fee.

The UGC has also instructed all higher educational institutions to adjust/carry forward the ‘mess charges and hostel fees’ for all students during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Complaints during lockdown

UGC had received several references from students stating that they did not use the hostel and mess services during the COVID-19 lockdown period, and yet, the institutions had not refunded the mess charges and hostel fees already paid by them.