Reforms required in police system: Satish Jarkiholi

28 August 2021 22:31 IST

He urges Chief Minister to bring in necessary measures

KPCC working president and former Minister Satish Jarkiholi has urged the Chief Minister to improve the police system in the State in accordance with the changing times.

Speaking to presspersons at Congress Bhavan in Belagavi on Saturday, Mr. Satish Jarkiholi said that there was a need for ushering in reforms in the police and the CM should initiate the required steps.

He said that the reforms were essential in order to prevent increasing crime. He pointed out that there was a shortage of staff in almost all the police stations and the personnel were being forced to work under pressure daily. “There is urgent need for filling up the vacant posts and also there is need for establishing new police stations in accordance with the increased population. This apart, there is a need to adapt of new technology for facilitating better functioning of the department,” he said.

On the Home Minister’s statement regarding the victim of the Mysuru gang rape, Mr. Jarkiholi said that it was nothing new that such irresponsible statements were being issued by BJP legislators.

On the municipal polls, he said that Congress leaders M.B. Patil, L. Hanumanthaiah, Nasir Hussain, and others would be canvassing for the party candidates on the basis of contribution made towards development of Belagavi during the tenure of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddarmaaih.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar too would be holding meeting with workers on Sunday, he said.

Taking a dig at BJP’s ‘mission-45’, he said that it could ultimately be reduced to ‘mission-4’. He said the party’s workers were its strength and the party was trying to win more seats.

Admitting that there was some confusion due to the last-minute decision on contesting, he said that the party had a strong team, which was actively involved in canvassing.