Reforms panel suggests ban of private practice by govt. doctors of all departments

February 03, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 (KARC-2) headed by T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, former Chief Secretary, on Friday recommended to the State government ban of private practice by government doctors of all departments and modifying “rural quota” to “rural SSLC board/government school quota” to enable more rural students to get seats in MBBS course.

As a large number of doctors in government health centres indulged in private practice after their official duty during the day, the commission said the government “may ban private practice by government doctors of all departments” as in Central government medical institutes and Central Government Health System (CGHS). The ban of private practice will enable starting of evening Out Patient Department (OPD) in government hospitals, the report said.

Mr. Vijay Bhaskar called on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to submit the 4th and 5th reports of the commission suggesting measures on improving the quality of primary education, and delivery of services in health, veterinary, agriculture, BBMP, and other administrative departments.

It said that common screening centres staffed with MBBS, nursing, and paramedical interns may be started at the OPD counters of hospitals for referral and entering data in e-Hospital. “Interns and Arogya Mitras would be given tabs to do in-situ registration, payment, and issue of OPD slips. “Kannada signage may be extensively put up at necessary locations,” it said.

Five States such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry provide NRI quota in government medical colleges. It suggested creation of an NRI quota of 5%-10% in government medical colleges in Karnataka. “They may be charged higher fees that can be retained by the concerned medical college and hospital for its development”.

Rural quota

The commission recommended modification of “rural quota” to “Rural SSLC board/government school quota”. It said CBSE and ICSE students, forming 11% of the total class X-passed students in Karnataka, secure 48% of MBBS seats under the government quota. Out of the 15% rural government quota MBBS seats, only 3.45% go to rural government school students.

Rural class-X passed CBSE and ICSE students form just 5% of the total class X-passed students and they secured 51% (more than 10 times their proportionate share) seats under the rural government quota MBBS seats in 2022.

The panel suggested three options - Convert entire 15% “rural quota” to a “rural State government school quota”, or “Rural SSLC Board Government quota”, including private school SSLC Board students or out of 15% rural quota, 7.5% should be reserved for “Rural Government School students”. The remaining 7.5% could be open to private aided, unaided SSLC Board schools and CBSE, ICSE board school students.

It also suggested giving weightage of 10% marks for every year of rural service by government doctors up to a maximum of 30% marks to be added to the marks secured in the NEET PG exam for admission to in-service PG seats.

Give more eggs to children

For reducing Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), and improving nutrition levels, the panel suggested giving five eggs per week instead of two per week to severely malnourished (SAM) and moderately malnourished (MAM) children aged 6 months to 3. It suggested providing two eggs per week to normal children.

The panel visited 21 districts, 52 taluks, 147 cities/towns and 46 villages, and 302 institutions; met 3,482 officials, elected representatives and citizens between January 2021 to November 2022.

KAS senior officers to man 30 revenue divisions in BBMP

The panel recommended creation of 30 posts of Deputy Commissioners of the rank of KAS senior officers (Group A) in 30 BBMP Revenue divisions. It suggested creation of 30 divisions in BBMP for decentralisation and better coordination at division level. Senior scale KAS officers would be better able to coordinate with various officers, it said.

Reduce SSLC pass marks

Another significant suggestion made by the commission was reduction of pass marks in SSLC examination. With pass percentages in SSLC examination in Karnataka being much lower than in neighbouring States, it recommended reduction of minimum pass marks in the SSLC theory examination from 28 to 20. However, the overall average pass marks remain at 35% in SSLC theory examination.