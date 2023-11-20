ADVERTISEMENT

Reforms in recruitment and training of police officers coming, says Home Minister

November 20, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Belagavi

We are considering giving policing powers to the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement Cell: Parameshwara

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwara speaking to journalists at a press conference in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The State government will bring reforms in the recruitment and training of police officers and constables, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said in Belagavi on Monday.

He told journalists that the government is well aware of the various issues raised in the wake of some irregularities in the recruitment process in the past few years.

He was speaking after holding a meeting of police officers from the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the models we are studying is the unified recruitment and training adopted by Tamil Nadu. It has worked well for years there. It should work well here too,” he said.

He said that strict action will be taken against those accused of involvement in the irregularities in the recruitment process.

He said that the State government is seriously considering giving policing powers to officers of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) Cell.

“I have discussed the issue with the Chief Minister. We plan to set up at least one DCRE police station in each district. It will ensure higher registration of cases and higher percentage of convictions, by allowing officers to focus on offences against deprived classes,” he said.

He denied allegations that the DCRE Cell has become a snake without fangs, as it lacked policing powers.

He said that inquiries against police officers and personnel have been pending for over four years now. “I have issued orders in over 500 pending inquiries,” he said.

Responding to the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that he will wear the Datta Mala if the time comes, Dr. Parameshwara said that the Janata Dal(S) leader is giving such statement as per a pre-poll alliance he is planning with the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US