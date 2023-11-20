Reforms in recruitment and training of police officers coming, says Home Minister

November 20, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government will bring reforms in the recruitment and training of police officers and constables, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said in Belagavi on Monday.

He told journalists that the government is well aware of the various issues raised in the wake of some irregularities in the recruitment process in the past few years.

He was speaking after holding a meeting of police officers from the region.

“One of the models we are studying is the unified recruitment and training adopted by Tamil Nadu. It has worked well for years there. It should work well here too,” he said.

He said that strict action will be taken against those accused of involvement in the irregularities in the recruitment process.

He said that the State government is seriously considering giving policing powers to officers of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) Cell.

“I have discussed the issue with the Chief Minister. We plan to set up at least one DCRE police station in each district. It will ensure higher registration of cases and higher percentage of convictions, by allowing officers to focus on offences against deprived classes,” he said.

He denied allegations that the DCRE Cell has become a snake without fangs, as it lacked policing powers.

He said that inquiries against police officers and personnel have been pending for over four years now. “I have issued orders in over 500 pending inquiries,” he said.

Responding to the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that he will wear the Datta Mala if the time comes, Dr. Parameshwara said that the Janata Dal(S) leader is giving such statement as per a pre-poll alliance he is planning with the BJP.

