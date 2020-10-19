Reforms in medical education will ensure more seats, says Modi

MYSURU

19 October 2020 23:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the reforms in medical education would ensure more medical seats for students in the country.

Delivering the centenary convocation address of the University of Mysore virtually, Mr. Modi said the BJP government at the Centre, which had “ensured transparency and vision in medical education” by setting up the National Medical Commission, was bringing in two new laws to usher in reforms in homoeopathy and other Indian medicine studies. These reforms will ensure that youngsters will have more medical education seats, he said.

Mr. Modi also said that ever since his government came to power in the country in 2014, several premier engineering and medical education institutes have been opened.

For about six decades, there were only seven All-India Institutes of Medical Sciences in the country. But after 2014, their numbers more than doubled with 15 AIIMS being either established or in the process of starting.

Similarly, he said there were 16 Indian Institutes of Technology in the country prior to 2014. But during the last six years, one new IIT has been opened every year, including one in Karnataka’s Dharwad, Mr. Modi claimed. During the last five years, a total of 16 Indian Institutes of Information Technology have been added to the nine that existed prior to 2014. Also, the number of Indian Institutes of Management has increased by seven during the last five or six years, in addition to the 13 that existed previously.