Reforms in Higher Education: Pennsylvania Universities invited to collaborate

January 09, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Inviting Pennsylvania State Higher Education institutes to collaborate with the Department of Higher Education, Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Monday that the government would further expand decentralisation process in higher education.

He was speaking at a preliminary meeting with regard to Global Partnership between higher education institutes in the State and Pennsylvania State system of Higher Education (PASSHE).

Decentralisation would be expanded to all the stages of the higher education and as per the aspirations of the NEP, to provide access to quality education, collaboration would be established with the well known universities of foreign countries, he said.

Digitalisation of higher education has been given priority. As a result of introducing training course and other such initiatives enrolment ratio in polytechnic has touched 100% from the earlier 50%, and 80,000 students are getting admitted annually, he said.

Initiatives such as Twinning course, Dual Degree, Skill training and internship would be further expanded, Mr. Narayan said.

The delegation of Universities of Pennsylvania headed by Vice- Chancellor Peter Garland and Anita Meehan is on a week-long visit to the State.

During the visit, discussions and consultations would be held pertaining to collaboration in higher education. Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellors of various universities were present in several meetings held on Monday. On Tuesday, a few universities will sign MoUs with Universities of Pennsylvania, according to an official release.

Professor B.Thimme Gowda, Vice- Chairperson and Dr. Gopalakrishna Joshi, Executive Director, State Higher Education Council, Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, and P Pradeep, Commissioner DCTE, were among those who were present.