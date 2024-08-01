Karnataka has been battered by incessant rains over the past month disrutpting normal life in several districts. About 48 people have lost their lives so far in the State in rain-related incidents, including lightning strikes, landslides, floods, and drowning cases. Agriculture and horticulture crops in 44,000 hectares are estimated to have been damaged in the rains this year. Electrical infrastructure has also been impacted.

With many dams across the State reaching full capacity, outflow has been increased leading to flood warnings in Mysuru, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Chamarajanagar. Rivers in spate have inundated roads and homes.

Coastal and Malnad Karnataka have also been grappling with landslips. This includes the incident at Shirur in Uttara Kannada in which 8 people died. The landslip at Doddathappale in Sakaleshpur taluk on NH 75 has also affected connectivity between coastal Karnataka with Bengaluru. Other highways too face the threta of landslips.

We discuss the impact of monsoon this year, the preparedness of district administrations and the perennial issues that continue to plague the State during the rains.