Reduction of 9 paise per unit in Bescom bills in February

January 30, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The electricity bills of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) will be cheaper by 9 paise per unit in the February billing cycle due to a negative Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA).

Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission on Tuesday approved the negative FPPCA on the variations in the fuel and power purchase costs in December 2023, for all categories of consumers.

This is the second consecutive month that the FPPCA has figured in the negative for the electricity utility. In the January billing cycle, there was a reduction of 37 paise per unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.