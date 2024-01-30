GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reduction of 9 paise per unit in Bescom bills in February

January 30, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The electricity bills of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) will be cheaper by 9 paise per unit in the February billing cycle due to a negative Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA).

Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission on Tuesday approved the negative FPPCA on the variations in the fuel and power purchase costs in December 2023, for all categories of consumers. 

This is the second consecutive month that the FPPCA has figured in the negative for the electricity utility. In the January billing cycle, there was a reduction of 37 paise per unit.

