Reduced testing has led to decline in cases: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru

22 May 2021 22:54 IST

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah questioned the State government’s data on decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and said the government is “instilling a false sense of confidence by claiming the COVID-19 cases have reduced”.

The former Chief Minister tweeted that it was only because of reduced testing that the number of cases were reduced.

“Order by National Health Mission director has exposed the lies of @CMofKarnataka,” he said. Mr. Siddaramaiah, along with the tweets, attached an order issued on April 25 by the NHM director, which said that asymptomatic patients need not be tested. “Is @CMofkarnataka even aware of the implications of such order?” he asked. He described it as a “foolish order” since asymptomatic person may infect many people if that person is not tested.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday claimed that the number of cases started declining in the State since the enforcement of the lockdown in April 27.