Reduce, Reuse and Recycle centres come up in five places in Belagavi

June 11, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi City Corporation has set up Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR) centres at five places in Belagavi city.

The first RRR centre has handled over two tonnes of waste in a fortnight. Inspired by this success, the city corporation has set up four more centres, officers said. The first one was inaugurated in Bhagya Nagar on May 20.

RRR centres have come up at Dhanshree Garden at Bhagyanagar, Udyambag, Chidambar Nagar, Kanda Market and on Sardar Maidan on College Road.

They are being set up under the Central government’s “Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar” Scheme.

As part of the comprehensive waste management programme, officials of select urban local bodies will undergo a three-week training programme.

The RRR centres will accept household waste, including old books, footwear, furniture, plastic and clothes. Residents are encouraged to return material such as e-waste, clothes and household and office items made of metal and wood. Depositors will receive T-shirts or items made of paper or other recyclable material.

Collected items will be processed to enable the reuse and recycling of the material through a set of recommended processes, said a release.

