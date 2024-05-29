Reduce prices of seeds and fertilizer, Belagavi farmers tell State govt.

Members of various farmers associations have urged the State government to reduce the prices of seeds and fertilisers.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Krishik Samaj have submitted a memorandum to the government, seeking reduction of prices of seeds and fertilisers supplied by the Department of Agriculture.

A delegation led by F.S. Siddanagoudar submitted the memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner in Bailhongal of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Even inputs supplied at subsidised prices by the department are out of the reach of small farmers. The State government should reduce the prices further, they said.

They said that some officers and traders are involved in diverting subsidised inputs to the black market. Such traders and commission agents are selling seeds and fertilisers at exorbitant prices and farmers are forced to buy them, as government supplies are limited.

The government should take action against such hoarders and black marketeers. The government should ensure that all inputs are sold through the Raitha Sampark Kendra or village-level centres in enough quantity for all farmers at reduced prices, they said.

Their other demands include relaxing MGNREGA norms to include small farmers under the list of beneficiaries, quick disposal of applications filed by families of farmers seeking relief after their bread winners ended their lives and release of sugarcane arrears and crop loss compensation.