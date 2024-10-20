Reduce greenhouse emissions to protect the poor and marginalised sections, says CJI

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud has appealed to people to protect the poor and marginalized by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a book release function in Goa on Saturday, the Chief Justice said that people can overcome problems caused by climate change by living in harmony with nature.

“Since nature exists in the present, one should only use natural resources as necessary and refrain from exploiting them to meet demands in the future,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking during the release of the book, Traditional Trees of Bharat, written by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at the Old Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Panjim.

A release said that the Chief Justice stressed on the need to incorporate a green lifestyle into people’s daily lives and said that climate change can no longer be ignored.

“The significance of nature in human life is reflected in the book. Trees are linked to both nature and people. Strong linkages between human culture and Mother Earth are glorified by information about numerous traditional trees included in the book,” he pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chandrachud lauded Mr. Pillai for his outstanding literary contribution and for the Governor’s numerous social programmes that have been put in place to help the general populace.

According to him, the Governor’s attempt at writing such books will benefit the underprivileged and marginalised members of society, including farmers and fishermen.

“It is important that we do not leave the acquired learning. Therefore, the book has a tremendous impact to pass on from the present to the future generation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Climate change is not affecting just the affluent. It is affecting the most marginalized sections of society too, like fishing communities and farmers. Our response to climate change should be to protect the most vulnerable sections of our society,” he said.

The Chief Justice referred to the recent stiff winds blowing from the Atlantic to Florida, its countermand tropical threats in Florida and the heatwaves followed by the recent record-breaking rain at various locations in India.

“Our infrastructure must reflect the reality we live in — climate change can no longer be ignored. One crucial step is to incorporate a green lifestyle into our daily lives, which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is profoundly important at this environmentally crisis ridden time and climate change as we try to reconnect with our roots and understand the vital role played by trees in our eco system. I was told it rained even yesterday in Goa. As children, we were told rain will fade away on Nariyal Poornima when fishermen offer coconuts to the sea. But now, it rains in October and even in December. Climate change is not necessarily our doing,” he said.

He said that climate change has been inherited from previous societies that pursued industrial revolutions leading to greenhouse gas emissions.

The Chief Justice requested the Governor to translate this book into every Indian language and also, to digitize it. “This will help citizens read and practice the scholarly contents treasured in this book for the future of our nation and nature,” he said.

The Governor spoke on the importance of collective efforts to improve the environment and spoke of India’s strides in increasing green cover on Earth.

He said: “India is a significant contributor to global growth, wealth, peace and security, innovation, climate change action and addressing global talent gaps and other factors.”

He highlighted the transformative changes of India from being the 10th largest economy in the world to the fifth largest even as India is currently moving towards becoming the third largest economy globally.

“The Governor’s research journey has culminated in this literary piece of art that narrates the tales of Vrukshavalli of our great nation,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

“The release of Traditional Trees of Bharat comes as a continuation of the Governor’s inspiring work following the Heritage Trees of Goa, which was published just a few months ago,” Dr. Sawant said.

A symposium was held on the occasion. Experts from various fields presented papers.

OSD to the Governor Joemon Job and other officials were present, according to the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.