Reddy hits out at Zameer

G. Somashekar Reddy on Monday launched a blistering attack on Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan for the latter’s attempt to stage a protest outside his residence over his remarks at a public rally here on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Mr. Reddy said the “consequences would have been terrible” if Mr. Khan had come to his residence and staged a protest.
Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Reddy reiterated that his remarks at the pro-CAA rally were in reference to those to destroyed national properties.
“Who are you [Mr. Khan] to challenge me? You are a Bengalurean and we are Ballari natives. Those who have followed you here today are also not Ballari natives. You have brought people from Bengaluru. Just confine yourself to your city,” Mr. Reddy said.
