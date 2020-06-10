Karnataka

redBus resumes intra-State bookings in Karnataka

redBus, India’s leading online bus ticketing platform, has resumed the services of over 50 private bus operators on its platform in Karnataka, thus opening up over 2,200 intra-State routes connecting cities like Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Udupi and Dharwad.

The resumption of intra-State bus travel will end the long wait for thousands of people who were looking to travel during the past few months amidst the lockdown. Over 850 private buses will now ply on these routes with a daily capacity of over 18,000 seats.

redBus recently introduced the concept of pre-registration on its platform, wherein customers can keep track of the opening up of their desired routes by providing basic information such as phone number and email ID along with the route. The users are subsequently notified when the buses become available on their desired routes. As of June 7, around half a million customers across India had availed of the pre-registration feature.

The company also launched, ‘Safety+’, a certification for bus operators who meet the highest standards of safety and sanitisation.

