Karnataka

Red zones may see continuation of lockdown

There could be no letdown in the current restrictions, in areas which fall under the red zones in the State, even after May 3, while districts that are in the green zones could see some relaxations.

While no major decisions over exemptions to the lockdown norms came through after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s videoconferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a review of the State’s progress on Monday, sources indicated that the State is inclined to have a stricter vigil in red zones until the areas become green zones over a period of time in respect to COVID-19 control. “The decision on how to provide exemption will be based on the Union government’s directive,” sources added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 9:52:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/red-zones-may-see-continuation-of-lockdown/article31447822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY