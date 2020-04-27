Red zones may see continuation of lockdown

There could be no letdown in the current restrictions, in areas which fall under the red zones in the State, even after May 3, while districts that are in the green zones could see some relaxations.
While no major decisions over exemptions to the lockdown norms came through after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s videoconferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a review of the State’s progress on Monday, sources indicated that the State is inclined to have a stricter vigil in red zones until the areas become green zones over a period of time in respect to COVID-19 control. “The decision on how to provide exemption will be based on the Union government’s directive,” sources added.
