Red sanders smuggling ring unearthed, five arrested

The Mahalakshmi Layout police unearthed an inter-State smuggling racket, arrested five people, and recovered 1,400 kg of red sanders from them.

The accused have been identified as Siddaraju, Prajwal, Lokesh, Devaraju, and Govindaswamy. Siddaraju and Prajwal were arrested when they were waiting for their customers to deliver 11 kg of red sander logs near ISKCON temple.

Based on their information, the police raided a farmhouse belonging to Govindasawamy in Tamil Nadu and recovered 1,400 kg of red sander logs. The accused confessed that they had poached red sanders from the Devalapura forest area in Mandya district, chopped them into small logs, and transported them in pick-up trucks to the farmhouse in Tamil Nadu to hide them.

The accused would then move around Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka to sell them. Of the arrested, Govindaswamy is a habitual offender involved in similar offences in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the police, said.