Red gram procurement from Jan. 1

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya has said that red gram will be purchased from farmers under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme from January 1, 2021 to January 30, 2021.
Dr. Ragapriya, talking to The Hindu, said that 38 procurement centres have been opened across the district to enable the farmers to sell their produces under the scheme.
20 quintals
Each registered farmer can sell 20 quintals of red gram.
The Union government has fixed ₹ 6,000 per quintal as support price for red gram.
She said that farmers should approach nearby procurement centres where they have registered their names with red gram along with certain documents such as aadhaar card, photocopy of bank passbook linked with the aadhaar number and a certified copy of RTC duly attested by revenue officials, if their crop has not been added with under Darshak App, she added.
Appealing to farmers, she said that they should utilise the opportunity and sell grain early without waiting till the last day.
