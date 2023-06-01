Red gram growers to get GRG-811 seed variety this year

June 01, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar has said that there is no shortage of quality seeds and fertilizers this monsoon in Kalaburagi district and advised farmers not to panic.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Gurukar said that the district has set a total sowing target of 8,87, 014 lakh hectares, including 1,00,682 hectares of irrigated land.

Mr. Gurukar said that seed varieties are crucial for farming and improved seed varieties can help tackle the challenges of climate change and disease resistance.

Last year, red gram growers suffered huge losses after their crop was affected by wilt disease.

“So, this monsoon we have changed the red gram seed variety to GRG-811 from TS-3R. We have in stock 6,334 quintals of GRG-811, which is said to be an improved quality of seed variety with disease resistance,” he said.

The district has in stock 26,671 quintals of seeds and 58,131 tonnes of fertilizers. Providing the details of seeds in stock, Mr. Gurukar stated that the district administration has in stock Soyabean (18,516 quintals), red gram (6,334 quintals), green gram (1,000 quintals), black gram (500 quintals) and sunflower (120 quintals).

“At present, we have in stock 26,671 quintals of seeds for distributing to farmers and we have asked the State government to provide an additional 10,000 quintals of seeds,” he said.

The district has in stock 73,060 tonnes of fertilizers, including Urea (25,306 tonnes), DAP (30,311 tonnes), Complex (14,314 tonnes), MoP (505 tonnse) and SSP (2,624 tonnes). Of the total 73,060 tonnes, 14,900 tonnes of fertilizers has been sold till Wednesday.

The Agriculture Department has also released posters to spread awareness on quality seeds and fertilizers.