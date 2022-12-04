‘Red gram growers paid only ₹5,500 MSP per quintal against ₹8,000 they spend for cultivation’

December 04, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

All India Kisan Sabha demands that the government revise minimum support price for red gram to ₹12,000 per quintal

The Hindu Bureau

All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale addressing red gram growers during a State-level conference organised by Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of All India Kisan Sabha participating in a State-level conference organised by Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Accusing the BJP-led Union government of fixing minimum support price (MSP) for red gram in an unscientific manner, national president of All India Kisan Sabha Ashok Dhawale has demanded that the government revise MSP for red gram to ₹12,000 per quintal.

Addressing a gathering at a State-level conference of red gram growers organised by the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Dr. Dhawale said that the farmers are paid a mere ₹5,500 against the ₹8,000 spent for cultivating one quintal of red gram.

He also accused the Centre of allowing import of red gram from other countries even before procuring crops produced by local farmers.

Dr. Dhawale demanded that the government increase MSP for red gram as per the recommendations of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee and also urged the government to impose 100% duty on imports.

The farmer leader said that the Red Gram Development Board, established to benefit red gram growers in the region, still remains on paper. He demanded that the government to release at least ₹25 crore annually and strengthen the board.

“We do not want an anti-farmer government at the Centre as well in the State. The BJP-led Central government is clearly adopting anti-farmer policies. Farmer organisations and progressive groups should join hands to dethrone the BJP government,” Dr. Dhawale added.

Earlier, members of KPRS along with farmers took out a rally from Jagat Circle to Dr. S.M. Pandit Rang Mandir.

Activists R.K. Hudgi, K. Neela, M.B. Sajjan and Sharnbasappa Mamshetty were present.

