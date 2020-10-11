Red alert issued to coastal Karnataka

The red alert for the region has been issued for October 13.

A red alert has been issued to Coastal Karnataka, which had only recently recovered from heavy rain that pounded the districts in the second half of September. Some districts such as Udupi bore the brunt of flooding as a result of extremely heavy rainfall.

Yellow alert — warning of heavy rainfall — has been issued for October 12, 14 and 16.

Parts of North Interior and South interior Karnataka have also been issued orange warning, which is very heavy rainfall. These include Bagalkote, Belagavi, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga.

The State had received 27% excess rainfall during June to September, which is the monsoon period, which was higher than last year's southwest monsoon average rainfall for the period — 23%. As against the normal 840.7 mm, the State received 1,063.9 mm rainfall during the period.

Unlike last year, this year, none of the districts in the State saw deficit rainfall.