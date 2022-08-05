Red alert in Kodagu, three bridges washed away

August 05, 2022 19:09 IST

Chembu record 191.5 mm rain in the last 24 hours; nine GPs get more than 50 mm rain

Amidst red alert across Kodagu till Saturday morning, many parts of the district were in the grip of heavy rains with eight gram panchayats recording more than 50 mm rain in the last 24 hours.

In view of the forecast of heavy rains with an alert sounded for extremely heavy rains across Kodagu, Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish on Friday declared holiday for schools on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

Chembu and Bhagamandala have been receiving highest rains for the last few days. Chembu alone recorded 191.5 mm rain on Thursday and 170 mm rain on Wednesday. Bhagamandala recorded 90 mm rain on Thursday and 99 mm rain on Wednesday. Benguru recorded second highest rains after Chembu as it received 105 mm rain on Thursday.

Hodduru, Benguru, Ballamavati, Konanjageri, Yemmemadu, Made and Shirangala GPs have recorded an average of more than 50 mm rain and the intensity of downpour was much higher in villages coming under the limits of these GPs.

Former Speaker and MLA K G Bopaiah on Friday visited the rain-affected areas of Sampaje hobli where several houses were damaged and landslides were reported on Thursday.

Three bridges were washed away due to heavy rains in the hobli on Thursday. The MLA visited the places that are cut off from the rest due to the collapse of Marpadka, Anehalla and Dabhadka bridges. He distributed compensation to those whose houses were damaged in the rains.

The blocked Thithimathi-Balele Road due to tree falls was cleared for traffic on Friday.