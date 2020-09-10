Red alert in Kodagu dist.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Kodagu with a forecast of heavy rain on Thursday and Friday.
Accordingly, the Kodagu district administration has cautioned the public and urged them to remain in safer places in view of the forecast of moderate to heavy rain across the district.
Kodagu was battered by rain, floods and landslip last month, resulting in loss of lives and damage to properties. This is the third consecutive year that the district faced the devastation. The disaster response teams were still camping in the district with men and material positioned at vulnerable places for tackling rain-related emergencies.
The control room will be active 24x7 and public can call the helpline numbers 08272-221077 or WhatsApp to number 8550001077 for assistance, the administration said. Two days ago, the Central team visited Kodagu and conducted an assessment of the damage caused by last month’s calamity.
According to the government estimate, a loss of ₹415 crore had been estimated based on the damage caused to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure facilities across the district. As many as 91 villages bore the brunt of floods and nearly 28 villages suffered landslip in the rain fury. Out of five missing persons following landslide near Talacauvery, the bodies of three were traced and two others continue to remain missing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath