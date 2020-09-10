Red alert in Kodagu dist.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Kodagu with a forecast of heavy rain on Thursday and Friday.

Accordingly, the Kodagu district administration has cautioned the public and urged them to remain in safer places in view of the forecast of moderate to heavy rain across the district.

Kodagu was battered by rain, floods and landslip last month, resulting in loss of lives and damage to properties. This is the third consecutive year that the district faced the devastation. The disaster response teams were still camping in the district with men and material positioned at vulnerable places for tackling rain-related emergencies.

The control room will be active 24x7 and public can call the helpline numbers 08272-221077 or WhatsApp to number 8550001077 for assistance, the administration said. Two days ago, the Central team visited Kodagu and conducted an assessment of the damage caused by last month’s calamity.

According to the government estimate, a loss of ₹415 crore had been estimated based on the damage caused to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure facilities across the district. As many as 91 villages bore the brunt of floods and nearly 28 villages suffered landslip in the rain fury. Out of five missing persons following landslide near Talacauvery, the bodies of three were traced and two others continue to remain missing.