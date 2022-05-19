Red alert in Coastal Karnataka, parts of southern Karnataka

Holiday for schools in some districts

Holiday for schools in some districts

A red alert, which is a warning of extremely heavy rain, has been issued for some districts for Friday, including for all of Coastal Karnataka, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Davangere.

Authorities in Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga declared a holiday for all schools on Thursday.

In Shivamogga district, many residential areas and agriculture land have been inundated. People who were stranded were rescued by Fire and Emergency Services personnel with the help of ropes and shifted to safer places.

With the coastal region receiving heavy to very heavy rains since Wednesday night, the drinking water supply in Sullia town was affected and the construction of a jack well was halted. The town gets water from Payaswini river and the heavy rain has affected the water treatment facility.