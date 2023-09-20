ADVERTISEMENT

Recycling plant set up in Belagavi to produce incense sticks from flowers

September 20, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of National Green Tribunal Subhash Adi and dignitaries during the inauguration of an incense stick-making unit in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Belagavi City Corporation has set up a recycling plant to produce incense sticks from waste flowers.

Chairman of the National Green Tribunal Subhash Adi inaugurated Sagar Agarbatti Enterprises on the premises of the Wholesale Flower Market in Ashok Nagar here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that waste flowers will be collected from temples and other religious places, event organisers and households. They will be used as raw material for the plant.

Till now, waste flowers ended up in dump yards. Now onwards, the city corporation employees will segregate the waste and feed the flowers to the recycling unit, he added.

Mayor Shobha Somanache, corporation council members, corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti and others were present.

