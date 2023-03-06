Rectification sought in Media Academy award list

March 06, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seeking rectification in the list of award winners announced by the Karnataka Media Academy, by properly mentioning their place of work, media persons, photographers and camerapersons from various print and electronic media submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister in Hubballi on Monday.

Media persons warned of staging a protest by wearing black badge during the Media Academy award ceremony scheduled in Benglauru on March 13, if their demand is not met.

The journalists said that the attention of the Chief Minister was drawn towards the injustice meted out to journalists from North Karnataka on February 19 and February 26 and the Chief Minister has responded positively to their plea and assured modifications in the bylaws of the academy.

They clarified that they had no qualms whatsoever towards the journalists chosen by the Media Academy as they deserved the honour. However, their objection is only to the issue of fake regional balance displayed through the list, in which despite having been working for long in Benglauru, the native districts of many of award winners have been mentioned, instead of Bengaluru. “We only want the academy to republish the list by mentioning their actual work place before their names,” they said.

They also pointed out that of the 145 awards announced, only three are woman journalists and none of the photographers, graphic designers from North Karnataka figured in the list. A memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister on behalf of journalists from Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka was submitted to the Hubballi tahsildar.

Media persons Sangamesh Menasinakai, Vijay Hugar, Pramod Vaidya, Parashuram Tahsildar, Shivaram Asundi, Odesh Sakleshpur, Kashappa Kardin, J. Abbas Mulla, Yallappa Solaragoppa and several others took part in the demonstration.