Recruitment scams: BJP launches counter-attack

BJP releases documents to show appointment of ‘illegal’ teachers during erstwhile Congress regime led by Siddaramaiah

BJP releases documents to show appointment of ‘illegal’ teachers during erstwhile Congress regime led by Siddaramaiah

Scams being unearthed in recruitment for government departments is taking new twists as the heat is picking up for 2023 Assembly elections.

While the Opposition Congress has levelled a series of allegations about involvement of BJP leaders in the recent scam in police sub-inspectors’ recruitment, rthe uling BJP on Friday released documents to show that there was a scam in recruitment of teachers during the erstwhile Congress government led by Siddaramaiah from 2013 to 2018 too.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, BJP State general secretary and MLC N. Ravikumar, and State spokesperson and MLA P. Rajiv shared details related to the alleged scam in recruitment of teachers.

11 teachers

They alleged that an inquiry by the present dispensation had brought to light that 11 teachers had been recruited illegally during the Siddaramaiah-led regime. “Some of the teachers had not even applied, while some others did not have the merit,” Mr. Ravikumar alleged. The Hindu had reported on this issue on September 14.

Taunting Mr. Siddaramaiah over this, he wondered if the Congress leader would own up moral responsibility for the recruitment scam that took place during his regime. He pointed out that FIRs had already been filed against “illegal teachers”. He alleged that a scam had taken place in recruitment of police sub-inspectors too when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. The BJP would soon release documents in this regard, he said.

‘Misuse of power’

He alleged that the scam with respect to teachers’ recruitment could not have taken place without the misuse of power by the then Congress government.

Mr. Rajiv said that the BJP government had taken up an inquiry to bring the guilty to books with respect to the recent PSI recruitment scam. “We have a honest intention of bringing about transparency in recruitments by punishing the guilty. This is evident as we have arrested a police officer of the rank of ADGP,” he maintained.