Recruitment scam: CID issues notice to Priyank Kharge to appear with evidence

The CID, which is investigating the alleged scam in recruitment of 545 police inspectors (civil) in the State, has issued notice to Congress leader and former Minister Priyanka Kharge to appear and provide evidence in the alleged scam that he claimed to have.

The CID is conducting investigation based on an FIR filed in Chowk Police Station in Kalaburagi in respect to the alleged scam.

The notice said that Mr. Kharge in a press conference held on Saturday had claimed before the mediapersons that he had evidence to the alleged scam in the recruitment process held on October 3, 2021. “This case is sensitive and serious in nature and there is a need to investigate based on all the available evidence,” it said, asking the Congress leader to appear with all the evidence before the CID at Carlton House here on Monday at 11.30 a.m.

On Saturday, Mr. Kharge released an audio clip containing a purported telephonic conversation between a candidate and a middleman who is suspected to have struck a deal with the appointing authorities. In the clip, the candidate has expressed anxiety over the possibility of the scam being exposed.