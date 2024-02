Recruitment rally at MLIRC next week

February 14, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Belagavi

A recruitment rally for soldier general duty and soldier clerk (SD) for ex-servicemen of regular army or TA personnel of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) will be held in Belagavi on February 20 and 21.

The date of re-enrolment should be within two years for soldier general duty and five years for soldier clerk from date of retirement from former service.

Age for applicants should be below 46 for soldier general duty and below 48 for soldier clerk (SD) on the date of enrolment.

Those interested should report to MLIRC at 7 a.m. on February 20, said a release.