Recruitment norms relaxed for Kalyana Karnataka region

Bengaluru

11 December 2021 23:32 IST

It has been done to give a push to developmental activities

With the uptick in economic activities and surge in revenues, the State Government has relaxed norms on filling vacancies in the Kalyana Karnataka region, comprising seven districts.

In its order issued a few days ago, the Government said the Kalyana Karnataka region had been facing shortage of personnel in various departments for execution of development works . To enable implementation of developmental activities in the region, it was decided to relax rules for recruitment of personnel in various departments, the order said.

The Government had suspended recruitment for new posts and for filling existing vacancies, including backlog, following COVID-19 in July, 2020. The Finance Department had directed several departments to suspend the recruitment process as the Government’s revenue declined and the existing financial resources were diverted for management of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Finance Department has asked department heads to commence the recruitment process in cases where the department’s cadre strength is below 80% and not otherwise. In the case of direct recruitment of posts, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, I.S.N. Prasad has asked department heads to obtain prior permission of the Finance Department which would enable it to make financial provision in the State Budget for providing salaries of employees.

With regard to recruitment of typists, drivers of vehicles and Group ‘D’ employees, the departments have been instructed to outsource services depending on the availability of the budget. Congress MLAs Eshwar Khandre, Ajay Singh, and Priyank Kharge had demanded that the Government fill vacancies in the region. They had said that the Kalyana Karnataka Board, which was formed under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, had remained understaffed. There had been a delay in approval of action plans and the board had not been able to spend money owing to shortage of staff.

There were over 30,000 vacancies in various government departments in the region, they said.

A total 41 MLAs represent the region that comprise Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Ballari, and Vijayanagara districts.