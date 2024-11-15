Recruitment for 9,000 vacant posts in RTCs under way: Ramalinga Reddy

Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy has said that in the last seven years including the previous BJP regime, no recruitment drive for various posts in transport corporations had taken place and the present government had taken up the task of initiating recruitment for 9,000 vacant posts.

Inaugurating the 27th Foundation Day celebrations of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) in Hubballi on Friday, he said the during the previous BJP government even appointments on compassionate grounds were not made, but the present government would be giving appointment to 1,000 candidate on compassionate grounds and the process would be completed within two months.

Mr. Reddy said that while silver medals were being given to drivers for ‘accident-free driving’, families of those employees who lost their lives in accidents would get insurance cover of ₹1 crore. This apart. the department would launch cashless hospitalisation facility for employees and their families from January, he said.

Regarding funds for NWKRTC, he said he had already discussed the issue of pending arrears with the Chief Minister and soon it would be sorted out and other pending issues would also be resolved. He said that because of the loan of ₹5,900 crore made by the previous regime, they were facing problems and it would be resolved soon.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad said that of the 800 buses promised for NWKRTC, 584 buses had already arrived and remaining would arrive by December end. The Congress government had created a record of sorts by providing free bus ride to women under Shakti scheme and it would continue as promised, he said.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were highlighting Gujarat Model for long, despite continuous rule of BJP for three decades Gujarat had not become number one in any field, while Karnataka was contributing highest GDP to the nation.

Chairman of NWKRTC Bharamagouda (Raju) Kage urged the Ministers to impress upon Mr. Siddaramaiah to give a special grant of ₹1,000 crore to NWKRTC.

Making introductory remarks, Managing Director of NWKRTC M. Priyanga said that the services of 127 new buses were being flagged off on Foundation Day and in all, 375 buses were being procured at a cost of ₹150 crore. She said UPI transaction had resulted in a revenue of ₹50 crore to NWKRTC.

On the occasion, 43 drivers were honoured with silver medals and winners of various competitions were given prizes and trophies.

