Recovery rate up as over half of infected patients in April discharged

30 April 2021 19:48 IST

But patient load on hospitals remained high with no substantial drop in new cases

More than half of the patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru in the month of April have recovered from the infection and discharged but the patient load on hospitals remained high with no substantial drop in new cases. The deaths too are going up, much to the worry of the district administration.

Since last week, the number of daily recoveries is above 500 and was close to 1,000 on Thursday.

As against 17,465 new cases reported from April 1 to 29, 9,720 patients had recovered in the same period, which is more than half of the cases reported during the period in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

In fact, the cases started to spike from April 13 onwards and the daily count once alarmingly crossed 2,000, which was for the first time in Mysuru since the last wave.

Barring April 2 and 4, Mysuru reported deaths every day till April 29. The disease claimed the lives of 138 people since April 1 and the fatalities peaked from April 25 with 36 deaths reported in a span of five days.

The active case tally rose from 787 on April 1 to 8,366 on April 29, adding over 7,500 cases in nearly a month’s span, showing the rapid spread of the deadly current wave.

Oxygen supplies

Even as the Deputy Commissioner directed the oxygen producers to ensure there was no shortage for hospitals in Mysuru, the oxygen stock details had been disclosed by the COVID-19 District War Room in its report on Thursday. The district has 953 jumbo cylinders (47-litre capacity), 409 numbers of 10-litre capacity and 83 numbers of 1.1-litre capacity as on Thursday. In addition to this, Mysuru has 47 Dura cylinders – 200 literes of liquid medical oxygen.

No beds in Nanjangud

Barring Nanjangud, beds are available in all government hospitals across Mysuru district but the numbers are becoming scarcer with each passing day over increase in hospital admissions. In Mysuru COVID-19 government hospitals, only 59 beds, including six in District Hospital, 20 in Trauma Care Centre and 33 in K.R. Hospital are available as per the details shared by the war room. All 39 beds government hospitals in Nanjangud had been occupied and no beds are available.

After JSS Hospital in Mysuru, which has nearly 288 beds, the second highest number of beds among private hospitals are available at Krishna Hospital in Nanjangud where 104 beds are unoccupied as on Thursday. The beds’ availability was released to give clarity on the situation amidst the claims of shortage in some places.

Out of 1,104 beds in COVID-19 Care Centres across Mysuru district, including 625-bed CCC at KSOU building at Mandakalli near Mysuru, 584 beds had been occupied and 520 beds are available as on Thursday.

Micro containment zones

Meanwhile, out of 83 micro containment zones in the district, including 72 in the limits of Mysuru City Corporation, 26 had been released and 57 more zones are remaining. Out of nine containment zones, two have been released and 7 are remaining.

Fine imposed

In the last 10 days, over ₹14 lakh fine had been collected in the district for violation of mask and social distancing rules. Close to 10,000 persons had been fined in the last 10 days and nearly 5,000 persons had been penalised in a span of three days, collecting nearly ₹10 lakh fines. In total, ₹1.40 crore had been collected since the authorities started to slap fines for controlling the pandemic.