Records of Doreswamy’s imprisonment

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council S.R. Patil, during discussion on Tuesday, argued that the statements on freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy was an insult to the freedom fighters’ fraternity.

“There are records that show that Mr. Doreswamy was in jail during the Quit India Movement between December 18, 1942, and December 7, 1943. He is not connected to any political party. He criticised us during Mr. Siddaramaiah’s government and we still respected him,” Mr. Patil said. “Such remarks [of Mr. Yatnal] are insulting to the freedom fighters, Constitution and the country. It is condemnable,” he said.

