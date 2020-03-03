Karnataka

Records of Doreswamy’s imprisonment

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council S.R. Patil, during discussion on Tuesday, argued that the statements on freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy was an insult to the freedom fighters’ fraternity.

“There are records that show that Mr. Doreswamy was in jail during the Quit India Movement between December 18, 1942, and December 7, 1943. He is not connected to any political party. He criticised us during Mr. Siddaramaiah’s government and we still respected him,” Mr. Patil said. “Such remarks [of Mr. Yatnal] are insulting to the freedom fighters, Constitution and the country. It is condemnable,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 10:16:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/records-of-doreswamys-imprisonment/article30975222.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY