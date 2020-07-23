Record spike of 4,764 cases in a day in Karnataka

Karnataka reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases at 4,764 and 55 death owing to the infection on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases in the State reached 75,833 and the toll stands at 1,519.
There is a huge spike in the number of cases and deaths in the State, compared to a month ago. While there is a 706% increase in the number of positive cases reported, there is a 969% increase in the number of deaths since June 22.
While the number of positive cases on June 22 stood at 9,399, the number of deaths was 142.
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s daily update of cases, 11 of the 55 deaths reported on Wednesday included patients who either died at their residence or were brought dead to hospital.
Of the total 4,764 cases reported on Wednesday, 2,050 are from Bengaluru Urban. Meanwhile, 1,780 patients walked out of hospitals after being treated and cured, and the total discharges now stands at 27,239.
