Record rainfall

On Sunday, the rainfall recorded was as high as 6,000% than the normal expected in Shivani hobli of Tarikere, reveal statistics from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. The hobli received 99 mm of rainfall on Sunday against the normal of 2 mm, registering a departure from normal at 6,493%.

Ajjampura hobli received 126 mm of rainfall against the normal of 6 mm, registering the departure from normal at 5,649%. In parts of Hirechowlur in Kadur taluk, rainfall was at 152 mm against the normal of 6 mm.

The average rainfall in Kadur taluk was 45 mm against the normal of 6 mm, and in Tarikere it was 90 mm against the normal of 5 mm.