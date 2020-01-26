Record number of trains introduced: SWR General Manager

South-Western Railway has introduced a record number of new trains during the current financial year, General Manager of the zone Ajay Kumar Singh has said.

Addressing a gathering during the 71st Republic Day celebrations in Hubballi on Sunday, Mr. Singh said that five pairs of new train services and 15 pairs of tatkal special trains were introduced during the year.

“In addition, three pairs of train services have been extended and the frequency of one train has been increased. A total of 101 pairs of Suvidha Trains were also run during the year,”

he said. The SWR General Manager termed the performance of the zone till the third quarter as encouraging.

“The gross earnings till December,2019, are ₹4,341 crore, which is ₹22 crore more than last year. During this period, we achieved the loading of 27 million tonnes of freight which is 1% more than last year. We have carried around 5 lakh passengers per day,” he said.

Earlier Mr. Gupta inspected the parade and received guard of honour from various contingents of railway police, civil defence, scouts and guides.