Record attempt for ‘longest solo play by an actress’ in Hubballi

February 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Theatre enthusiasts from Hubballi-Dharwad will have an opportunity to witness to a record attempt for ‘Longest Solo Performance in a restructured play by an actress’ in Hubballi on February 25.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, theatre personality S.L.N. Swamy, who holds 16 other records pertaining to theatre experiments, said that theatre artist from Hubballi Sunanda Hosapete would be attempting the record through the 90-minute Kannada one-act play ‘Odalaala’. The play would be staged by Sri Banashankari Krupaposhita Natya Sangha, Hubballi.

Mr. Swamy said that he had written the restructured play based on Devanur Mahadev’s novel ‘Odalaala’. He clarified that it was in a totally different format when compared to the original play.

He said while senior artist Umashree had played the role of Saakavva in the original play, Sunanda Hosapete would be enacting the one-act play and would be presenting the character in a new perspective. “The play revolves around the reflections and fight of the protagonist, a dalit woman. Saakavva is cheated by the selfish system and the play is an attempt to delve into her mind and show it to the world”, he said

Mr. Swamy said that poems of writer Siddalingaiah had been used in the play to play a complementary role. The whole play would be videographed and sent to Asia Book of Records. Adjudicator Girish Banvi would be present during the staging of the play, he said.

Ms. Hosapete said that it was a challenging character and she had been rehearsing extensively for the record attempt.

M.C. Mallappagoudra and Venkanagouda Patil of the Natya Sangha said for the first time such a record attempt in theatre was being made in Hubballi. The play will be staged at Sawai Gandharva Hall at Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi on February 25 at 5 p.m.