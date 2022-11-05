Record 7.16 lakh footfall at Krishi Mela on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau BENGALURU
November 05, 2022 21:20 IST

A record number of 7.16 lakh people visited the Krishi Mela being organized by the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru at its GKVK campus on Saturday.

University authorities said that this is the first time that such a large number of people have visited the mela on a single day. As many as 4.05 lakh people had visited the four-day mela on the first two days despite rains. With this, the total number of visitors so far has touched 11.21 lakh. The authorities are expecting the total number of visitors to cross 15 lakh when it comes to an end on Sunday.

The stalls put up at the venue reported a total transaction of ₹2.85 crore on Saturday. The mela has nearly 800 stalls put up by various firms including those related to machinery and agricultural engineering to start-ups, poultry birds, agri inputs, farmers, self help groups and Farmer Producers Organisations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda and MLA Krishna Byregowda attended the mela on Saturday. The best farmer awards were presented to farmers from Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru districts.

