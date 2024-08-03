Reconsider sports quota applications: KEA to Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has written to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYE&S) to reconsider the applications of students who had sought to avail of sports quota for admissions to professional courses through the Common Entrance Test (CET) on Friday. This follows several students and parents whose applications for the sports quota were rejected, objecting to the same.

According to KEA, of the 3,500 plus applications to avail sports quota, only 26 applications were cleared by DYE&S. There are over 170 seats available under this quota this year.

According to the new sports policy by KEA, the students claiming sports quota seats must have participated at national/international level events in two out of three years (between classes 10 and 12).

But for this particular batch of students who have qualified in KCET-2024 and are aspiring for professional course seats under sports quota, there were no sports events held during 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic. Several organisers, including the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), conducted events for 2022-23 and 2023-24 together. Therefore, thousands of applications have been rejected this year.

“Due to the pandemic, many national sports events were held very late and often together for many years. Thus there were no sports events for two years. The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports has cleared only 26 applications under the sports quota, even though there are 170 seats. This is an injustice to students seeking to use this quota,” a parent rued.

Now, KEA has written to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYE&S) requesting to reconsider all applications by treating events pertaining to years 2022-23 and 2023-24, in most cases held together, as two separate events and redraw the list of eligible candidates by August 3.