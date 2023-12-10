HamberMenu
Reconsider quantum of reservation given to various communities under 32% quota, forum urges govt.

Karnataka State Most Backward Classes Vigilant Forum to tell State government to get socio-economical and educational survey report implemented in the interest of deprived classes

December 10, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Most Backward Classes Vigilant Forum has urged the State government to reconsider the quantum of reservation given to various communities under the 32% reservation to backward classes as it is unscientific.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, president of the forum and former MLC M.C. Venugopal said that the forum will urge the State government to get the socio-economical and educational survey report implemented in the interest of the deprived classes.

Mr. Venugopal said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had, during his previous tenure, released ₹178 crore for getting the socio-economical and educational survey conducted. And, as Chief Minister again, he has the responsibility of considering the report and implementing it for the benefit of the deprived classes, he added.

Mr. Venugopal said that the 32% reservation given to various backward classes has been formulated in an unscientific manner without any guidelines and it has more politics to it than any scientific basis.

“The quantum of reservation for various communities is not given based on population and their condition in society. Consequently, 90% of people belonging to backward classes have been deprived of socio-economical and educational facilities,” he said.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court in a landmark case of Indira Sahni and Others Vs Union of India has categorically held that survey must be carried out to cover the entire population to identify socially and educationally backward classes and no exception can be made to such an exercise, Mr. Venugopal said that the State governments are competent to conduct the survey and accordingly, it has been done in Karnataka.

Now, it is time that the survey report is considered by the government and implemented, he said and added that the forum will urge the Chief Minister to get the report and implement it following due procedure.

F.H. Jakkappanavar, Basavaraj Gurikar, Mohan Hiremani of the forum were present.

