Reconsider decision to hold CET on July 30-31, HC directs Karnataka government

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to re-consider, by tomorrow, the decision to conduct the Common Entrance Test - 2020 for various professional courses as per the schedule on July 30-31 in view of the “drastic change” in COVID-19 situation in the State when compared to the scenario existed on May 13, when the CET schedule was announced.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.P. Sandesh passed the order while hearing a batch of PIL petitions seeking postponement of CET-2020.

Hearing of the petitions will continue at 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

The Bench noted that more than 5,000 COVID-19 positive cases are reported everyday from past two weeks in the State and around 2,000 COVID-19 positive cases are detected in Bengaluru city alone.

Pointing out that Bengaluru city alone has more than 5,000 containment zones and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) dealing with containment zones prevent persons residing in such zones from coming out, the Bench asked how the students from such zones would be able to attest the CET.

The Bench orally observed that CET is not like holding SSLC exam, where a second opportunity was provided for those who could not attend the exam, as the CET is held only once and many students may miss the test due the present situation.

The petitioners have pointed out that a large number of students could be affected due to spread of COVID-19 if the CET is held as per the schedule. It has been also contended in the petitions that the students coming from other states and those depending on public transport would be affected due to lack of proper transport facility.