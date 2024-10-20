Reconsider caste census, Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders tell State govt.

Some Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders have urged the State government to reconsider the H. Kantharaj report on Socio-Economic and Educational Survey saying that the commission did not employ scientific tools in carrying out the caste census.

ADVERTISEMENT

They demanded that the Union government do it instead, along with the all-India census in the coming years.

The former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath and other leaders told reporters that they have several reasons to doubt the authenticity of the Kantharaj report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The survey report, also called the caste census 2015, was commissioned by the State government and was conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission when Mr. Kantharaj was its chairman. That is because the surveyors did not go door-to-door, as is the standard practice employed by census enumerators, Mr. Kavatagimath said.

“They seem to have have collected opinions of groups or collated data from sample surveys. This does not reflect the true state of affairs. The tools employed are not scientific and can in no way help collect real data,” Mr. Kavatagimath added.

He clarified that he and other leaders are not opposed to a caste census.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the State government to reconsider it and drop plans of publishing or implementing it.

He demanded instead that the Union government take up a caste census along with the general census.

“In a meeting in September 2024, the Union government approved plans for a national census. A sum of ₹75,000 crore has been set aside for this. We urge the Union government to add caste as a factor to be enumerated in the census,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Kantharaj report was prepared in 2016 itself. However, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not favour its implementation as he felt it contained some ambiguities. Successive Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy, B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai also did not implement it. Mr. Siddaramaiah should not venture into implementing it, without throwing its contents open to the public and without wider consultations,” he said.

Some Congress leaders have made avoidable remarks about it. B.K. Hariprasad has said that it will be implemented even if it meant that the government falls. Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said that the money spent on the survey, around ₹170 crore, will go waste, if it is not implemented.

“We are not opposed to a caste census. Nor are any political or religious leaders. We have our doubts about implementing a report that is nine years old,” Mr. Kavatagimath said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha meeting in Bangalore on Tuesday will deliberate on it.

National president Shamanur Shivshankarappa, other leaders, senior pontiffs and social thinkers will participate in it. “We will come to a final decision after discussions at the meeting,” he said in reply to a query.

Other leaders Ratnaprabha Bellad, M.B. Zirali, Basavaraj Rotti, B.M. Chikkanagouda, Shankar Gowda Patil and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.