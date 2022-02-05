Reconnecting with roots at tuber mela in Mysuru

The mela will introduce the younger generation to the nutritional value of roots and tubers to wean them away from junk food

People of Mysuru can get to know the myriad benefits of roots and tubers to boost their health and strengthen immunity.

Sahaja Samrudha will organise a roots and tuber mela at Nanjaraja Bahadur choultry in Mysuru on February 12 and 13 as part of its efforts to create a market for these neglected crops.

The mela is being held in collaboration withRotary Club of Mysore (West). The focus will be on sensitising the urban community to the benefits of tuber consumption besides exploring the scope for value addition so as to drive demand and increase cultivation.

Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samrudha said forest-dwelling communities, like Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, Soliga, Irula, Kunabi tribes are participatingin the tuber mela and will display their tuber collection. In addition, nearly 25 groups are bringing different kind of tubers, food items and value added products for display and sale.

Rare roots and tubers, like air potato, purple yam, black turmeric, and arrow root seed material, will be available. The mela will introduce the younger generation to the nutritional value of roots and tubers to wean them away from junk food. A Roots and Tubers Cooking contest has been organised on February 13, said Mr. Krishnaprasad.

Among the highlights of the mela will be the display of a giant-size yam (Huttari Genasu) by Thimmaiah of Chowdikatte village in Hunsur taluk. N.M. Shaji of Kedaram Tuber Conservation at Wayanad will bedisplaying 120 varieties of tubers including rare varieties collected from the Andaman islands.

Supreet of Adakuru village of Periyapatna taluk will showcase 60different variety of tubers. Jenukuruba women groups of Nagarahole forest are bringing purple yam, according to the organisers.

Sahaja Samrudha said roots and tubers are secret treasures of nature rich in vitamins and minerals besides being low in calorie, but high in antioxidants. They include potatoes, taro, cassava, sweet potatoes, and yams. They can survive in diverse environmental conditions and soil types. Given their adaptability, they are conducive for cultivation and can help farmers augment their income.