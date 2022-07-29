Recommendation against consumption of eggs questioned

Eggs are nutritional powerhouse that contribute to health and well-being at every age and life stage, said an expert. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Institution of Veterinarians of Poultry Industry (IVPI) and Karnataka Poultry Farmers and Breeders’ Association (KPFBA) have questioned the recommendation of a National Education Policy (NEP) panellist from Karnataka against consumption of eggs.

Dismissing the recommendation of K. John Vijay Sagar, professor and Head, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, that “eating eggs had ill-effects and can lead to lifestyle disorder”, the IVPI and KPFBA in a statement on Friday said the “recommendation is not based on any scientific evidence”.

President of IVPI G. Devegowda, who is also an Emeritus Professor, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, said consumption of eggs on the contrary had many benefits. “Eggs are nutritional powerhouse that contribute to health and well-being at every age and life stage, providing critical nutrients including protein, choline, riboflavin (vitamin B2), vitamin B12, biotin (B7), pantothenic acid (B5), iodine and selenium, which are valuable for supporting muscle and bone health, brain development and more”.

“As consumption of eggs has several benefits, the apex government think tank of the country, NITI Aayog is working on a proposal aimed at improving India’s low nutrition ranking and centered on the idea that the government subsidises protein-rich food including eggs, fish, chicken, and meat possibly through its system, he said while arguing against the recommendation made by the panellist to the NEP.

Pointing out that the veterinarian community, many of whom are doing pioneering research work in the field of poultry sciences, disapproved of these recommendations, Dr. Devegowda urged the government to take strict action against such “motivated statements”.

Referring to reports that 68% of Indian population were protein-deficient, Dr. Devegowda said protein deficiency starts at a very young age and children and adults with protein deficiency succumb to infections more easily. “Every meal should have adequate amount of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients,” he said.

Endorsing Dr. Devegowda, president of KPFBA B. Sushanth Rai said chicken, eggs, and fish are eaten the world over as an excellent low-calorie and low-fat source of high-quality protein that provides important nutrients throughout one’s life.

Mr. Rai further added that the “unscientific” and “biased” reports appearing in the media had led to a drop in chicken and egg consumption, which was affecting small and marginal farmers.