Recognise martyrdom of forest personnel: Judge

The society should duly recognise the martyrdom of the Forest Department personnel, who have sacrificed their lives while discharging duties for the protection of natural resources and forest wealth, said Principal District and Sessions judge Eshappa Bhute.

Speaking at the National Forest Martyrs’ Day programme held on the Forest Department premises here on Wednesday, Mr. Bhute said the government too should ensure that compensation and other benefits are made available to the family of the martyred staff without any hassle.

It is important to protect natural resources, and the youth should be sensitised about this. He lauded the dedication and sacrifice of the forest officials and staff who risked their lives in protecting forest resources. It is a challenging job to manage the protection of self and the forest, he said.

Mr. Bhute said protecting forest wealth is not only the duty of the forest staff but also the public. Forest wealth is a sign of prosperity and its proportion in the country should be augmented, besides preserving and conserving natural forest. There are anti-social elements who constantly make efforts to loot the rich forest wealth, which has to be curtailed, he said.

Tributes were paid to martyrs on this occasion. Three rounds were fired in the air and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect.