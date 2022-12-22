Recently married woman found dead

December 22, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Hassan

A recently married woman was found dead in a tank at D. Samudravalli in Channarayapatna taluk on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Rohini P.K., 22, who was married to Sumanth K.V. of Kallahalli in Holenarsipur taluk in May this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohini had been to Bengaluru with her husband to attend a programme on Tuesday (December 20). While returning in the evening by train with her husband, she had called up her parents to inform that she was being tortured by Sumanth. She wanted her parents to come to Samudravalli near Channarayapatna. Later, both her and Sumanth’s phones were switched off.

Her father Kumaraswamy P.C. reached the place with his relatives the next day (December 21) and found her slippers and mobile phone near the tank. With the help of the Fire and Emergency Services staff members, her body was retrieved from the waters.

Kumaraswamy P.C.,, a native of Pashupathi village in Mysuru district, has alleged that his daughter had been constantly harassed by her husband and his family members for dowry. During the marriage, Rohini’s parents had given Sumanth, 250 grams of gold, besides ₹2 lakh in cash.

However, later he demanded ₹5 lakh more. They continued to torture her for more money. She had told her parents about the torture she had been undergoing. Kumaraswamy alleged that his daughter was murdered by Sumanth and his family members.

Based on the complaint filed by Rohini’s father, Channarayapatna Rural Police have registered a case against four people including Sumanth, his mother Meenakshamma and two relatives. The case has been registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, besides other Sections of the Indian Penal Code.