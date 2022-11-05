Recent rains damaged 260 schools, 35 hospitals in Mandya

As per SDRF guidelines, a grant of ₹4.55 crore released towards their immediate restoration; DC tells officers to complete their repairs on priority

The recent torrential downpour in Mandya has damaged many school buildings and they are in need of immediate repairs to ensure that there was no inconvenience caused to the students.

According to the district administration, as many as 260 school buildings bore the brunt of Mandya’s torrential rains which is described as the highest in recent years. The incessant rain also damaged hospital buildings.

Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna said, as per SDRF guidelines, approval had been given for the repair of 233 school buildings out of 260 and 25 hospital buildings out of 35. Together, a sum of ₹4.55 crore has been released towards the works.

He told the officials at a meeting in Mandya on Saturday that the departments responsible for carrying out restoration have to start the works at the earliest.

Mr. Gopalakrishna instructed the officers to take up road and bridge repair works besides the restoration of anganwadi centres that too were damaged in the rains.

In total, 571 houses were damaged in rains in the district and compensation had been given for 361 houses. Funds had been sought for the compensation of the remaining 210 houses. A report is being prepared on the taluk-wise list of damaged houses for which relief has to be released and accordingly grants will be released, he added.

The PWD’s Executive Engineer told the meeting that administrative approval had been secured for the road repairs costing ₹91.70 lakh.